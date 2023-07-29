Pedestrian killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man was killed after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said the man was walking along the south side of U.S. Highway 90 near Mayo Road in Jackson County around 9:10 p.m.

Authorities said a pickup truck was heading east on U.S. Highway 90 and hit the man. They said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the pedestrian was identified as a 48-year-old man from Sneads, and they said his next of kin has been notified. They said the three people in the pickup truck were not injured.

