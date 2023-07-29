Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heat is the main story this weekend and into the work week as we have high temperatures in the low to mid 90′s and feels like temperatures in the 108–115-degree range. Afternoon showers are also forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of rain both along the coast and inland with the inland storms being later in the afternoon and evening.

