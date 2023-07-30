American Legion hosting yard sale to benefit local youth organizations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Legion is hosting a yard sale Saturday and Sunday on the last weekend in July with the proceeds supporting local youth organizations.

The yard sale is from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day at the Emerald Coast Post 402 located along Ashley Drive in Panama City Beach.

The American Legion collected donations from throughout the community including clothes, furniture, yard equipment, a grill and even an electric bike.

Volunteers were hard at work getting everything ready before opening Saturday morning.

“[Saturday] was packed,” said American Legion Commander Warren Boutchia. “We had this place full and now it’s getting a little late but we’re still going on. We still got some shoppers and it’s really great because today we made over $1,000 and we’re really proud of that.”

After the sale, the American Legion meets to decide how best to distribute the funds raised which typically go towards supporting Boy Scouts, Junior ROTC and other children and youth programs.

