Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson County man was killed after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night, according to...
Pedestrian killed in Jackson County crash
Next of kin have been notified.
Man dead after motorcycle crash
Regan (right) was charged with felony battery, causing bodily harm. Stiles (left) has been...
Two females arrested, one bites ear off
The public can use new beach accessibility equipment for free at the M.B. Miller County Pier.
New beach wheelchairs, walker at M.B. Miller County Pier
Government surplus auction this weekend at the Florida Auction Network LLC in Panama City.
Government surplus auction this weekend

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
Shipwreck Island provides fun option when beaches are closed
Shipwreck Island provides fun option when beaches are closed
One local school is making sure kids have what they need before school starts back up.
Second annual S.H.I.P. day at Parker Elementary
South Walton Fire District staff said even if the kids don’t become lifeguards, they hope they...
Junior Lifeguard Program ends in friendly competition