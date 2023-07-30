Junior Lifeguard Program ends in friendly competition

By Claire Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The next generation of lifeguards put their skills to the test at the annual Emerald Coast Junior Lifeguard competition Saturday.

The competition took place at the Miramar Beach Regional Access, beginning at 7 a.m. Junior lifeguards from the South Walton Fire District, Destin Fire Control District, and Okaloosa County Beach Safety all get together to compete in a variety of activities, including running, swimming, and paddling.

The program is for kids 9-16 years old. They spend three weeks learning skills like CPR and first aid, drowning prevention, rip current identification, and other skills needed to be an open water lifeguard.

South Walton Fire District staff said even if the kids don’t become lifeguards, they hope they take the things they have learned and share it with others.

”When they’re learning about rip currents when they’re nine years old, they’re able to take that knowledge all through their lives and it’s just natural,” Brandon Brown, beach safety lieutenant at South Walton Fire District, said. “They don’t think about the rip current, they just know what to do. And the hope is, when we get this many kids, we can get them to take that knowledge back to their schools and really have an impact on the community. Kind of let that fire spread of information.”

Some of the junior lifeguards told NewsChannel 7 the things they learned during the program has already begun to help.

“In the water, I felt kind of like I might not do good, and I was struggling. But after I got these moves, and they taught me strategies on how to get into the water, I felt really comfortable just moving around and swimming,” Junior Lifeguard Nina Emhof said.

SWFD staff said some of the 16-year-old participants are working on getting USLA certifications so they can officially join the SWFD team.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

