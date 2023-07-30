Shipwreck Island provides fun option when beaches are closed

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is a popular destination spot for tourists, but with the recent slew of double red flags closing the water, vacationers may be looking for some other fun activities.

Shipwreck Island Waterpark which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in Panama City Beach.

“On those days when they do close the Gulf, we’re an excellent place to come because we’ve got well lifeguarded areas,” said Wil Spivey, Aquatic Director at Shipwreck Island. “We have a great team of lifeguards out here making sure we keep folks safe.”

Spivey began working as a lifeguard at Shipwreck Island in the 1990s when he was 15 years old. Growing up in the area as a lifeguard, he knows firsthand how dangerous the gulf can get.

“Most of the time folks either overestimate their own ability or underestimate the environment their stepping into,” Spivey said. “In open water, there’s a lot of variables that can become a problem for folks.”

While it may be disappointing not being able to go into the Gulf on your trip to Panama City Beach, it doesn’t mean you and your family still can’t have a good time.

“Shipwreck is a great place,” said Brock Romano while visiting the park. “It is the best waterpark in the 850.”

With so many reported drownings this summer in Gulf waters, it’s important not to put your safety at risk in the name of fun.

So next time when planning a vacation or weekend out in the Panama City area, try to be flexible and remember it doesn’t have to be beach or bust.

“Go on some exciting rides,” Spivey said. “We’ve got some really cool slides and we got a zip line. It’s a great way to spend the day and in this heat. Hard to beat.”

