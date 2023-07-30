Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect more scattered storms this evening and into tonight as a line a of storms travels south from Alabama. Monday remains hot to start off the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits. A 40% chance of rain is forecast for Monday especially along the bays. Summer like rain conditions return for the rest of the week with temperatures staying toasty in the low to mid 90′s.

