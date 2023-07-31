Adopt-A-Palooza event helps shelters find animals homes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal shelters in Bay County are continuing to overfill with animals, one local organization is trying to help get these furry friends a new home.

Volunteers with Helping Animals in the 850 had an Adopt-A-Pal-Ooza event Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This is just one way they are trying to help these animals. They were 5 animal rescues at Sunday’s event, Castaway Cats N Dogs, Quency’s hope, BFF Rescue, Mewtew’s Refuge, St. Joe Humane Society, and Animal Haven Rescue.

There were 60 cats and dogs that were up for adoption Saturday and Sunday. In total, 15 animals were adopted.

“With a lot of the shelters being as full as they are we really rely on these foster based rescues but also we need more fosters to do so,” Ramona Burnett said, a volunteer with Helping Animals in the 850.

These events help eliminate the over crowdedness in the animal shelters. However, some rescues are struggling to find foster parents. We are told that so many houses are already full and with some housing situations pets are not allowed.

“A lot of people said covid caused a lot of problems we really haven’t even recovered from Hurricane Michael, so we got hit back-to-back so we really are hurting,” Burnett said. “These babies really need a chance, and we just want to match up the fur babies with the perfect parents.”

We are told that fostering an animal is beneficial because you will know exactly how they dog behaves. Since foster animals are in houses they have trained behavioral skills already.

If you are looking for a furry friend of your own you can find out more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.