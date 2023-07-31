Bay District Schools held Kindergarten registration event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parents in Bay County are being reminded to register their children for school.

Bay District Schools held a Kindergarten registration event at the Nelson Building on Balboa Avenue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However, if you couldn’t make it, you should stop by your zoned school as soon as possible.

You need to provide a valid photo I.D., two proofs of address, and your child’s birth certificate, physical, and shot records.

You can find more information about registering your child by visiting this website.

