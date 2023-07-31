Early week heat wave

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising through this morning. We’ll get off to a mostly sunny start and warm fast.

Temperatures are starting off in the mid 70s. But we’ll reach the mid to upper 80s by 9am and feels like temperatures will reach the triple digits by later this morning. Get set to sweat through a toasty day and start to the week. Highs today warm into the low 90s on the coast to near 95 inland. Yet, the heat index will rise into the triple digits by 11am, peak around 108-112° this afternoon, and stay in the triple digits until 7pm.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...A Heat Advisory is in effect for today from 11amCDT to 7pmCDT...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Drier air aloft is moving into our skies today and that will be a limiting factor for developing afternoon storms. There will be little to no rain popping up this afternoon outside of a few isolated to stray showers to try and cool off a few at a 20% chance today. Better rain chances don’t return to our afternoons until later this week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies and hot. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to near 95 inland with a heat index of 108 to 112 for all. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am to 7pmCDT. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very hot start to the work week continuing through Wednesday before some afternoon storm chances help cool us off through the late week.

