‘School Rocks Backpack Giveaway’ helped students locally, nationwide

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Buying school supplies may be hard for some families on a tight budget. However, some stores are easing that burden.

TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide gave away more than 100,000 backpacks to kids Sunday afternoon.

It was all part of their annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” event. One of those participating stores is in Panama City Beach. The public could stop by from 1 to 4 p.m. to grab free backpacks, snacks, and drinks. Every backpack also contained paper, pencils, and other basic school supplies.

“It’s important because we like to give back to the community,” TCC District Manager Jacob Thrasher said. “We’re not just sending them off. We’re actually interacting with our customers, interacting with the kids, giving stuff to them, and talking to them.”

Thrasher said TCC has given away more than 1-million backpacks in eleven years.

That translates to big savings for consumers. The National Retail Federation reports the average household is expected to spend $890 on back-to-school items this year.

“You never know what a family’s going through, so a backpack with $25 worth of school supplies can mean the difference to a young man or a young woman,” Thrasher said.

NewsChannel 7 was told the PCB location had around 200 backpacks to hand out. Any remaining school supplies will be donated to nearby elementary schools.

