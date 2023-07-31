Second annual S.H.I.P. Day ends on high note

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parker Elementary School in Panama City served as a one-stop shop for the community Saturday.

It held its second annual Sharing Hope in Parker (S.H.I.P.) Day for the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is meant to provide resources to families and students before the start of the school year. The public could receive free food, haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, and a slew of other items. Free health physicals and various medical services were also available.

“There are so many community resources out there,” Parker Elementary School Principal Chris Coan said. “You know, sometimes you don’t realize what resources are truly out there, and if your family needs help with something, I guarantee there’s a free resource, or resource in this community that can help you get that resource to help your family along.”

Coan also said Parker Elementary prides itself on being an educational hub and resource center for its families and students. So, he said hosting events like S.H.IP. Day is a perfect example of showcasing the school’s vision.

“Parker Elementary is a Community Partnership School,” Coan said. “We partner with Bay District Schools, with Gulf Coast State College, with PanCare, and Children’s Home Society to have a four-pillar approach that looks at the community well-being, the community engagement, the community learning, and also, the expanded learning of our students.”

NewsChannel 7 was told this year’s goal was to attract more than 400 students. Last year’s S.H.I.P. Day garnered roughly 350 students. 24 vendors participated in it.

The event was held in partnership with Refuge Assembly of God.

