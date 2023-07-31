United Way hosting a Stuff the Bus Supply Fundraiser.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - United Way is teaming up with Bay District Schools for a “Stuff The Bus” campaign. This will be the first time United Way of Northwest Florida has hosted the event since Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“It’s an important event that we’ve done year after year prior to Hurricane Michael. It means a lot to our school district. It means a lot to our teachers and students, and it’s a small thing we can do to make sure that our students have what they need for the school year,” the President and CEO of United Way NWF, Gina Littleton, said.

The donation drive will be on Saturday, August 5th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from four different area Walmarts across Bay County, including the Callaway, Lynn Haven, 23rd Street, and Pier Park Walmart.

“We’re going to make it a fun kind of competition between the different high schools and feeder schools that are in those areas. Anyone can come to those Walmarts between 9:00 and 1:00, we’ll have Flyers of all the supplies. They can pop in while they’re doing their grocery shopping on a Saturday morning and grab some things for the students,” Littleton said.

Some of those supplies items include pencils, pens, notebooks, paper, and crayons. As well as non-traditional items like belts, socks, underwear, shoes, etc.

For more information watch the interview attached to this story.

