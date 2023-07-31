WCSO getting ready for the school year

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the school year right around the corner, units at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are getting their training in to ensure they’re ready to keep schools safe.

During parts of the summer, the school resource officers, SWAT teams, and narcotics teams took advantage of the empty schools and participated in different training practices. The SWAT and narcotics teams learning the building layouts and putting plans in place for different types of emergencies and calls.

”Every year, school starting is kind of the time for us to focus on the safety that’s needed to protect the children throughout the county,” Walton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau Captain Dustin Cosson said. “It’s important to us that we have a clear understanding that we need to ensure the safety and do the things necessary to make sure that we have the proper response if there is something that arises at a school.”

Cosson added that with more families moving to the area, and more kids getting enrolled in the schools, the sheriff’s office is ensuring they have the manpower and recourses to keep them all safe.

”Part of the training is to make sure we’re ready. We are ready. We’re excited about school starting back,” Cosson said. “Another couple weeks and every school in the county will be back opened up. Probably looking at some additional students throughout the county, which is important. So, we’ll have the appropriate staffing, the appropriate response to those schools to make sure we provide the safety for the students and the families and the people of Walton County.”

Walton County School District schools are set to start back up August 2nd.

