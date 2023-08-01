54th Annual Wausau Possum Festival

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 54th Annual Wausau Possum Festival is this weekend.

Festivities will be kicking off on Friday, August 4th with the Grace&Grit Concert starting at 6 p.m. It is $5.00 per person however those 15 and under get in free.

The same price goes for the Possum King and Queen contest that kicks off at 7:00 p.m. NewChannel 7′s very own Candace Newman will be one of the judges helping to pick this year’s possum royalty.

On Saturday, August 5th the festival continues with a parade through the downtown area starting at 10 a.m. There will also be games, activities, vendors, live entertainment, and a possum auction.

The festival will be taking place at the Possum Palace located at 3121 Possum Palace Dr, Wausau.

For more information, contact Wausau Town Hall at (850) 638-1781 or visit www.wcdcinc.org.

