Another arrest in Jackson County drug operation

Investigators reportedly took Rushin into custody without incident.
Investigators reportedly took Rushin into custody without incident.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another individual is in custody, according to deputies, as they continue a series of arrests in a county-wide drug operation.

On Tuesday morning, deputies say they arrested Kimberly Ann Rushin, a woman that had a warrant out for the sale of fentanyl. Rushin had been investigated in connection with Operation Agua Azul.

Investigators reportedly took Rushin into custody without incident.

The operation is still ongoing, pushing for no tolerance for the sale of illegal narcotics in Jackson County.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Roberts is facing charges of two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine.
Sex offender arrested for animal cruelty and drug possession
Clark is facing charges of attempted sexual battery and was transported to Bay County Jail.
Man arrested on attempted sexual battery
Walton County officials posted to social media Monday, announcing they are looking into a death...
Death in Walton County under investigation
Cooling Center opens in Bay County ahead of above average heat
Bay County resident shares heat scare story, officials take action

Latest News

The trooper reportedly had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Patrol car crashes into ditch in Bay County
Tootsies Orchid Lounge has been open in Pier Park since 2008.
‘Nothing Finalized’ says Tootsies Owner
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash in Bay County
Revealing this month's book for Chapter Chat on NewsChannel 7 Today
Chapter Chat: August Pick!