Bay County resident shares heat scare story, officials take action

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the Florida Panhandle prepares for Tuesday’s above-average temperatures which could be near 100 degrees, one Bay County resident is sharing her heat scare story, meanwhile officials get ready to open a new cooling center.

Karen Landry is a Bay County resident. She knows what it is firsthand to fall victim to Florida’s heat.

“I was sitting here as a matter of fact, sitting here at the counter and had just completed a phone call,” Landry said. “Didn’t think anything of it and I stood up and what I remember next, I was on the floor. I passed out and tried to pull myself up I had no energy I passed out again.”

Landry was experiencing a heat stroke.

“Again the thought did not occur to me that something was wrong, but I busted my chin, I bruised my ribs and I could’ve broken a bone. I did what I could to patch up and keep myself from bleeding out.”

The next day she scheduled a wellness exam with her doctor, who told her she needed to go to the emergency room immediately.

“I had not recognized the seriousness of what was happening to my body,” Landry said. “The lack of fluids, your body, your heart works harder when you get overheated.”

She was hospitalized for about a week and must now undergo physical therapy for her injuries. Landry says she believes it is important to share her story because it can help others to understand the severity of heat advisories. She says she learned a couple of tips during her doctor’s visit.

“Gatorade something with electrolytes in it is also really important and I was depleted. I was drinking fluids they were sugary fluids like your pink lemonade thinking I’m adding fluids but the water and the Gatorade, and the Gatorade for me was one of the missing links,” she said. “And if you’re feeling lightheaded don’t take it for granted.”

Bay County officials are also teaming up the protect the public from the heat.

The Red Cross, Bay County Emergency Management and American Legion will set up a cooling center Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bay County officials say it is the first cooling center in the area in at least 17 years.

It will be located at the American Legion Post 66 on the Bay County fairgrounds near Sherman Avenue and East 15 Street in Panama City.

Emergency Preparedness Section Chief Eric Kunzman says the center will be open when temperatures are above 95 degrees and heat index above 108.

“Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are extremely dangerous, especially for the elderly population and we wanted to provide a place for them to come to so they can get out of the heat especially if they don’t have any air conditioning in their home or fans,” Kunzman said. “We’re providing them a place to come get in some air conditioning and get some water, and snacks and get out of the heat for a few hours.”

The center is open to those who are homeless or anyone who is without air conditioning. Visitors can drop by between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

