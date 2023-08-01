Bay Prepping to Dominate the District for Another Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight we’re continuing our fall camp coverage around the Panhandle, and today that takes us over to Bay high to get a look at Coach Brown and his Tornadoes.

The Tornadoes coming off a fantastic season, one that saw them go 8-3 and win the District.

However, the men did fall short late in the season as they lost to West Florida in the first round of the playoffs but Coach Brown, that’s behind them, that was last season and the motto this year is to just keep making small improvements each time you touch the field.

“Just get better everyday, you know, we told them today our, today was setting the baseline. Today we want to go back and watch the film and so okay, we’re here and then tomorrow, we want to be here, each day we want to be a little bit better than the day we were before. Our kickoff classic, I mean, last year we walked into the buzz saw at Enterprise and this year Coach Brown rewarded them by walking into the buzz saw at Niceville. Coach Thomas does a phenomenal job over there, it’s one of the best programs in the state and the country and for our guys to go and get to play in that environment with us being so young, it’ll be a great experience. They’ll be able to see the type of speed and the type of football they’re going to need to play to compete at a high level, win the county, win the district again and hopefully, win a playoff game”, Brown said.

Yesterday was the teams first day of fall camp and you know what, Coach Brown was already impressed.

Not by the physicality or sheer talent, yes he liked those too, but was actually more impressed with the sharpness his players had on the mental side.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve been pleasantly pleased with how much they’ve retained from the summer and the spring. You know, we did spend some, really a lot of time the month of June and July, kind of repping plays, mentally getting on the board, stuff like that. So watching them, seeing them retain it, man, it’s pretty encouraging because we are so young, to see them retain it is pretty encouraging.”

And with a team that went 8-3 and won the District, you’d think having a slew of returning players would be a good thing, well you’d be correct.

With stars on both sides of the ball getting to display the Tornado red, Coach Brown is excited.

“We’ve got to have a great year from Jacoby Smith, he’s the only returning lineman that played a lot last year. He’s our biggest lineman, the most experienced. So, we’ll be as good on the offensive line as Jacoby wants us to be, he’s going to have to lead us. You know, obviously at the quarterback position with Zay (Zabeyon Morgan) coming back, amd then we’ve got John Devos coming in. Both of those guys are ultra talented, the push each other and they pull for each other. Out at receiver, you know everybody’s talking about JT, got all the offers, 6′9. When God made a receiver, He tapped him on the shoulder and said it’s going to be you, you know what I mean. Defensively, Trevor Bowman is the guy, he’ll be our leader, he’s a guy we’re counting on. And obviously the defensive line and the linebackers. Keesiah Lewis, those guys, they’re going to have to step up and we’re going to have to stop the run with our front 7, then be able to not give up big plays.”

Those players will get to show off soon as Bay has a kickoff classic against Niceville on August 18th.

