The Bozeman Bucks Started Fall Camp Today Looking to Have a Bounce Back Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week we’re starting our Panhandle coverage up at Bozeman with a Bucks team coming off a 5-6 season and a first round playoff exit.

Over the last 3 seasons, the Bucks have just a 13-18 record and only 1 playoff win, so Coach Griffin and the boys are looking to go out and make a statement this year, to prove the Bucks are not a team to be messed with

To do that, you first have to make sure you have the right players, the ones that are going to be there from day one, ready to put the work in. For the Bucks, this morning was a good sign, as everyone was accounted for today, plus a couple extras.

“I think there’s a little bit of trepidation and things the night before, thinking okay, who’s going to show, what are we going to have, you know, then we get out here and everybody in our program, that we’re aware of, is accounted for, even had a few new faces that we didn’t expect. You know, you don’t know what you’re going to walk into, you don’t know if you’re going to be like, golly, we’re missing this guy and that guy, and all of the sudden, not only that, we got everybody, kind of full, but we also picked up a couple guys that wanted to come and join us. It’s a relief in one hand, and then it’s another thing, okay now we have to get down to business. Now it’s time to get down to the business of football and we’ve got to get ourselves prepared to play our first football game”, said Coach Griffin.

With fall camp starting today, the journey towards a deep playoff run starts right now, it’s time to focus up and get down to business because the time for fun is over... kind of.

“You know in summer, you’re trying to mix in, you know, get as much football as you can do in shorts, at the same time you want to mix in some fun and not make it where it’s just an absolute grind, you want the kids to enjoy and you want them to love playing football. You know, you get into this and we sort of amp up the intensity and we’re not as concerned about making it fun for them as we are getting them prepared to play a football game. But one thing I noticed as I was walking around, got these kids out here at 7 o’clock this morning, got them out here early and they’re having fun. I’ve seen a lot of guys laughing and having a good time and that’s encouraging for me.”

The Bucks will travel to Cottondale next Friday to take on Sneads in an Officials Training scrimmage.

“Well you know last year, in spite of all the injuries we had, there’s no other way to say it then we were decimated by injuries, and still be able to scratch and claw to get into the playoffs even though we were one of the lower seeds, you know it was a nice accomplishment. You know, we been to the playoffs 5 straight times, our kids know how to win, they know how to get there. I think with this team, what we’re hoping is that we’re able to scratch and claw our way into a higher seed and maybe get a chance to hang around a little longer. We haven’t had the chance to make any runs in the playoffs, we’ve been able to get there but we haven’t had the chance to make any lengthy runs and I think this team is hungry to try to positions themselves to make that happen.”

