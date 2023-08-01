Celebrating local law enforcement at National Night Out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A celebration for those who protect and serve, that’s what is happening Tuesday, August 1 in honor of National Night Out.

National Night Out is recognized on the first Tuesday of August and acts as a community event where people can get to know our local law enforcement officers and first responders.

Sergeant Becky Thore with Panama City Police said that the event provides the opportunity for people from all over the county to come out and interact with those in uniform in a positive light.

With over 50 vendors, food, drinks, and many activities, this family-friendly event kicks off from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College.

Brittany Weisensale, Director of Marketing for GCSC, said it is a great experience being involved in the event. It is such a wonderful thing for the community as well as the students involved in law enforcement programs.

