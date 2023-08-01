Chapter Chat: August Pick!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another month, another book title. Join the NewsChannel 7 team in reading along all month and joining in on the fun with Chapter Chat.

This month’s pick is The Summer of Songbirds by Kristy Woodson Harvey.

Read along and meet up with Jessica Foster and Donna Bell at the end of the month to discuss all the plot twists and turns.

The next Chapter Chat meet-up will be on August 29th at 2:00 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library.

Sarah Burris, Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator for the Bay County Public Library, expressed her excitement for this month’s pick and explained all the resources the Bay County Public Library has to offer to help viewers read along.

