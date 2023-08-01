Death in Walton County under investigation

Walton County officials posted to social media Monday, announcing they are looking into a death...
Walton County officials posted to social media Monday, announcing they are looking into a death in Miramar Beach.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials posted to social media Monday, announcing they are looking into a death in Miramar Beach.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that deputies are working to figure out how a person died, after a body was found just before noon.

The person was found in the woods, near the entrance of Emerald Bay subdivision, near the Okaloosa and Walton County line.

Officials ask for the public’s patience as the Criminal Investigations Bureau conducts an investigation.

