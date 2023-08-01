Franklin County cooking contest airing on Food Network

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you can dream it then you can do it, or if you’re in Apalachicola, you can cook it! Small town Apalachicola is making it on a National TV.

“When they called us in September of last year and we actually thought one of the teams was playing a prank on us that Food Network to film a local contest like Butts and Clucks in Apalachicola was kind of unheard,” said John Solomon, Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.

That became a reality in January when food network filmed an episode of BBQ USA in Franklin County.

“Featuring Butts and Clucks Cook Off on the Bay,” said Solomon. “To have Apalachicola and butts and clucks cook off on the Bay. Something that was created here and grew up here featured on food network is amazing.”

This is an annual cooking competition where teams from all over the country cook up their best barbeque.

Those with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce say this is a big deal for a small town like this, and this puts them on the map at a national level.

“Just like with Food Network calling it’s such a small community and started out as such a small event to be known on this national scene as one of the best BBQ contests in the state,” said Solomon.

News channel seven got to talk with a local judge of the cooking competition.

“I always block my schedule out for it hoping they will ask me again,” said Daniel Itzkovitz, a judge at the competition.

Itzkovitz has been judging this competition for three years.

“There is this mystery box that the chamber gives to these chefs,” said Itzkovitz. “It will have crab, oysters, shrimp, that kind of thing so it’s not just BBQ and I get to judge that.”

He also owns his own food truck and he used to compete in the contest.

“When my restaurant was smaller and I had more time, I could trash talk,” said Itzkovitz. “I competed I won 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, but I can’t compete with these guys. This is what they do.”

Solomon believes the national attention will have people flocking to next year’s event.

