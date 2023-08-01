HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital donates school supplies to BDS

Some local schoolchildren will have the supplies they need when school starts next week.
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local children will have the supplies they need when school starts next week. That’s in part thanks to the staff at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

HCA donated a bus filled with supplies to Bay District Schools on Monday.

Each department was assigned a seat to fill with supplies, clothes, shoes, and more, bringing everyone together to help out the students in their community.

“You know this is an exciting time of the year when everybody is enjoying summer. But we are all starting to look forward to the start of school. We just wanted to make sure that the kids of Bay County knew that we supported them and that we are excited for them to start their school year, continuing their education. So for us, it was a really cool way a neat way. We appreciate Bay District Schools partnering with us and allowing us to support them,” CEO of HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Chase Christianson said.

Besides your typical pens and pencils, the staff donated tons of new shoes. Which district officials say are much needed for younger students.

”Shoes can’t always be passed down and shoes are in short supply and shoes are expensive. So these guys have really gone out of their way to make sure we have the things that we need. Especially for our little Kindergarteners and first graders to get off on a great start for the first day so we are very grateful,” Sharon Michalik, BDS Director of Communications, said.

The bus filled with supplies was delivered to the district office Monday afternoon. Principals from across the area will be stopping by over the next few days to get the supplies their students need.

