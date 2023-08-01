The heat cranks up a bit more today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with only some upper-level clouds cruising through. We’ll see filtered sunshine through the morning from the upper clouds.

Otherwise, it’s a warm start but not overly oppressive with humidity. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 70s near 80 on the coast to the mid 70s inland. Highs today may be a few degrees warmer than yesterday peaking in the low 90s on the coast to near 97 inland. Yet, the heat index will rise into the triple digits by 11am, peak around 105° to 108° this afternoon, and stay in the triple digits until 7pm.

It’s borderline advisory level heat. But since the area fell short of reaching advisory level yesterday, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee is not issuing a Heat Advisory today. However, it’s still going to be dangerously hot this afternoon. So, be sure to take precautions if doing strenuous activities outdoors.

If we see any rain today, it’ll be a small stray and brief shower around Gulf or Franklin Counties after about 2 or 3pm. We’ll keep this stray rain chance in place tomorrow before they become a bit more spread out toward the late week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a stray shower near Gulf or Franklin counties late in the day. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to near 97 inland with a heat index of 105-108°. Your 7 Day Forecast has this summery heat persisting into midweek with little chance for a stray shower in the afternoon tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.