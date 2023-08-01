Heatwave carries into the start of August

Hot and humid conditions continue into the month of August, with very little shower activity Tuesday to cool things off
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another very warm and very dry day for most across the Panhandle. That’s a trend we’ll see carry into August.

Northwest winds flowing around a ridge of high pressure are one of the main factors influencing our weather over the next 24-36 hours. A burst of dry air funneled in from that flow pattern allowed for a dry day across the Florida Panhandle on Monday, with very similar conditions expected west of the Apalachicola River on Tuesday.

Tuesday will start off somewhat mild and humid, with a mix of lower-level clouds and sunshine until around 10 or 11 a.m. Gradually clearing will occur through lunchtime, and mostly sunny skies return for the afternoon.

With sunny and mostly cloud-free conditions Tuesday afternoon - alongside a broad sinking motion in our skies - temperatures can turn a degree or two hotter on the thermometer. Slightly decreased humidity, though, will allow for a similar peak in feels-like temperatures (Since the heat index is a calculation based largely on temperatures and dew points.) Highs on Tuesday will reach the low 90s at the coast, and upper 90s up near I10.

Heading into Wednesday, we’ll start to see dry air lose out to the tropical moisture in the Gulf, with a gradual return for moisture accompanying a slight increase in the chance of rain across our area. This trend continues through the rest of the work week, especially as the ridge above us flattens out, allowing for a return to a more typical summertime pattern with a 40-50% chance of rain each afternoon.

One large piece of uncertainty exists in the forecast over the next 3-4 days, with the northwest flow and the large ridge of our west indicating a potential for more “MCS” activity in our area. An “MCS” is a mesoscale convective system - a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in more simplified terms - that moves along the upper-level flow. These storm clusters often develop around a ridge of high pressure hundreds of miles away from us, and slowly slide into our area.

Although rain chances are currently 50% or less each day on our 7-day forecast, any MCS would provide an opportunity for far more of our area to see rainfall. With that in mind, the motion of these systems means you will still only be impacted by showers and storms for an hour or two at a time.

-------- BOTTOM LINE --------

A very hot and humid week is on the way, with Tuesday being the warmest of the next 7 days. Rain chances will gradually increase over the next 3 days, from 20% tomorrow to 40% Thursday, and then 50% from Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually cool a few degrees as that happens, although increasing humidity will maintain feels-like temps in the triple digits. We’ll have to keep an eye out for storm clusters developing to our northwest this week, which could bring a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms to our area on any given evening. That aspect of the forecast remains highly uncertain.

