‘Nothing Finalized’ says Tootsies Owner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The popular Nashville bar Tootsies Orchid Lounge opened its doors to country music lovers in 2008 in Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

Now many are wondering if the bar is looking to expand in the area. Recent reports and chatter in the community point to the current Tootsies owner eyeing the old Spinnaker Beach Club location.

Newschannel 7 reached out to owner Steve Smith on Tuesday to ask if the bar would be moving into the old Spinnaker Beach Club. We were told by Smith that nothing has been finalized, and he would let us know when he has information to share.

According to the Bay County Property Appraiser, the Spinnaker Beach Club property has not been sold to any other entities since 1989.

Spinnaker Beach Club has been sitting vacant for a few years.

