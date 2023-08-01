One dead after motorcycle crash in Bay County

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has died after troopers say he was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Panama City.

Early Tuesday, just after midnight, Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was traveling in the outside northbound lane of Thomas Drive, across the Grand Lagoon Bridge, and approaching the intersection of North Lagoon Drive.

Troopers say the man continued north towards the curve on the north side of the Grand Lagoon Bridge.

FHP reports the motorcyclist then failed to take the curve correctly, and caused the motorcycle to travel in a northeasterly direction onto the raised curb shoulder of Thomas Drive.

Officials say the motorcycle then overturned, causing the driver to become unseated. The driver and motorcycle continued to travel northbound on the east shoulder of Thomas Drive, onto the north shoulder of N. Lagoon Drive, and finally coming to rest in the wooded area on the north side of North Lagoon Drive.

