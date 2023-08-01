One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Panama City

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a motorcyclist died after he failed to turn on Thomas Drive.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a motorcyclist died after he failed to turn on Thomas Drive.(Arizona's Family)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the 38-year-old male motorcyclist died after he failed to turn on Thomas Drive.

Troopers said the accident happened early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Thomas Drive and North Lagoon Drive. They said the driver was coming over the bridge and failed to turn, hitting the shoulder.

The driver was flung forward and landed on the side of the road. When first responders arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

