Panama City Commissioners accept Mark McQueen’s early resignation letter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners held a special meeting Monday morning at City Hall to address something initially planned for September.

“I’m requesting that you accept July 31st, 2023, as my new resignation date,” former City Manager Mark McQueen said.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt stepped down from his position Monday after announcing his retirement earlier this year. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed McQueen to take over the role. McQueen vacated his position as city manager in the meeting.

“I tell you, it’s a heavy heart right now because I love this city,” McQueen said. “I love what we’ve done together as a community to rebuild the City of Panama City.”

Commissioners voted to elect Brandy Waldron as the city’s new interim city manager and CRA Director. Waldron currently works in an assistant city manager role.

However, not every commissioner initially approved of the choice.

“Do I think it’s the best for possibly however long this takes? “I just don’t,” Commissioner Jenna Haligas said.

Haligas said she wants the city to go beyond the bare minimum and wondered if there were other candidates better suited for the job.

“I’m not worried about just staying stable; that’s what I am worried about,” she said. “Just staying stable and not pushing and moving in the right direction of somebody that could be the city manager in the future.”

However, city leaders agreed to promote an open dialogue with Waldron.

“If we’re not getting the results we need to get, or if it ends up taking too much from family time, and too much for someone with a young family, then I completely understand,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

Haligas and all the other commissioners ultimately voted to make Waldron the interim city manager. The search for a permanent replacement is still open.

McQueen will begin his role as Bay District Schools’ Superintendent on Aug. 1. Waldron wasn’t at the meeting.

