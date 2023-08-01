Patrol car crashes into ditch in Bay County

The trooper reportedly had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
The trooper reportedly had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A patrol car crashed into a ditch on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 4:55 a.m., troopers say an FHP patrol car was traveling westbound on US-98, in the outside lane. The vehicle then traveled onto the north shoulder, overcorrected back to the left, and caused the car to rotate counter-clockwise.

The car then reportedly drove into a ditch, where the right side and undercarriage hit a concrete culvert.

The car started to overturn, coming to a final rest on the north shoulder on its roof facing south.

The trooper reportedly had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.

