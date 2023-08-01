Patrol car crashes into ditch in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A patrol car crashed into a ditch on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 4:55 a.m., troopers say an FHP patrol car was traveling westbound on US-98, in the outside lane. The vehicle then traveled onto the north shoulder, overcorrected back to the left, and caused the car to rotate counter-clockwise.

The car then reportedly drove into a ditch, where the right side and undercarriage hit a concrete culvert.

The car started to overturn, coming to a final rest on the north shoulder on its roof facing south.

The trooper reportedly had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.

