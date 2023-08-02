Above average heat continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s another quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way again today. It’ll heat us up quickly from a classic warm and humid start.

Temperatures are mainly in the low 70s inland to mid 70s on the coast. Dew points are in the low 70s for a humid feel, but not an overly oppressive one early on today. Dress comfortably as it will get hot fast today under the sun.

We’ll warm into the 90s by the late morning and highs today eventually reach the low 90s on the coast to near 95 inland. Heat indices will warm into the low triple digits, 100-105°. Be sure to take precautions if doing strenuous activities outdoors.

Rain chances pick up toward the end of the week as a ridge of high pressure weakens over the Southeast. Only a stray afternoon shower may pop up around the Forgotten Coast today.

We’ll see a handful develop tomorrow and they’ll be a bit more widely scattered across NWFL. A similar setup occurs for Friday and the weekend afternoons with a slightly better chance that you catch one of the hit or miss storms.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a stray shower near Gulf or Franklin counties late in the day. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to near 97 inland with a heat index of 105-108°. Your 7 Day Forecast has this summery heat persisting into midweek with little chance for a stray shower in the afternoon tomorrow.

