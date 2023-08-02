Adopt your new best friend today

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At just eight months old and not even 20 pounds, Lola’s tail never stops wagging.

Lola seems to be a mix of everything and is not expected to get much bigger. She might even be your new best friend.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Lola loves to play is the perfect size for a family pet.

Temple explained the easy adoption process and the excitement that comes along with visiting the shelter. She said anyone interested in adopting should stop by for a meet and greet with the animals available.

