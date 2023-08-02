Back to School Haircuts at Bladez Barbershop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When it comes to the back-to-school checklist, a fresh new haircut is at the top of the list.

Confidence is key and that is what Bladez Barbershop in Panama City is offering to students as they head back to the classroom.

On Sunday, August 6, Bladez Barbershop is giving out free haircuts to the first 20 kids to walk in the shop from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ages range from six to seventeen with first come first serve service providing Caesar cuts and fades only.

Bladez Barbershop Owner, Chris Johnson, said that since opening over a year and a half ago, the community has been so welcoming, and he enjoys giving back when he can.

For any inspiring barbers out there, Johnson said to stick with your talent and if looking for a new opportunity, the barbershop still has a few positions available to fill out their team.

Located at 756 w 23rd St. in Panama City, the shop’s normal hours of operations are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

