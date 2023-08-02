Bay County Commissioners address beach safety awareness, home inspections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County leaders are taking their beach safety awareness efforts to the next level.

County commissioners approved a “Display of Beach Safety Awareness” ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. It requires hotels and other vacation rental businesses to display a poster about flag warnings and rip currents in rental rooms.

“No Lifeguard on Duty” signage is also required.

The ordinance is meant to be an educational measure to ensure people do not enter the water when double-red flags are flying.

County officials said a business’ failure to comply could result in a fine of $500 or imprisonment of fewer than 60 days. It could also result in a civil citation.

“The hotels, motels, and condominiums will be responsible for putting that information out and changing that sign to double-red when it goes to double-red, and letting people know it’s a $500 fine if the water’s closed and they get in it,” Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease said.

Commissioners are also addressing vacation rental inspections in the county. They said an influx of people are renting out their properties in residential neighborhoods.

They approved a separate ordinance that requires vacation rental businesses to comply with fire marshal requirements. Failure to comply could result in a fine.

“It’s kind of like they’re self-checking before they get there, so they’re not having to come back, and they’re not going to have a re-inspection fee or anything like that,” Pease said. “We’re not trying to fee anyone to death, but we do have to pay for someone to check these things.”

The ordinance helps ensure people are paying bed taxes.

Commissioners said the beach safety information ordinance goes into effect immediately. The one about vacation rental inspections will become effective in the new fiscal year since fees still need to be established.

