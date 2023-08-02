Margaritaville residents express concern over slow emergency responses

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The demand to live in the Latitude Margaritaville development only continues to grow. However, that growth also means more people are needing emergency services in a timely manner.

Some residents who live in Latitude Margaritaville expressed their concerns about slow EMS response times at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting. They also said law enforcement and fire personnel are taking longer than normal to arrive.

“[We’re] just a little concerned about the response times that we’ve been getting lately,” said Latitude Margaritaville resident Dave Demeester. “We’re looking for better coverage in response to our area. The expected time is upwards of 20 minutes.”

Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said he’s happy to have an open dialogue with residents to address the issue. He added county officials are in contact with the sheriff’s office to explore different options. However, Moore said it’s too soon to have a permanent solution put in place.

“The one key is making sure we’re all on the same page and communicating and looking at what’s a holistic solution that works for all sides,” he said. “It’s more of a listening matter right now in making sure you understand what all the issues are before you start to provide a solution.”

Bay County Commissioners said that community is classified as a rural area. NewsChannel 7 was told it will eventually become a suburban area as more people move there.

