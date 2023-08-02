National Night Out celebrated in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College teamed up with the Panama City Police Department Tuesday evening for an important cause.

August 1st commemorates National Night Out. The holiday is meant to foster positive relationships between neighborhoods and those wearing the badge.

Around 50 agencies set up shop at GCSC to celebrate it on a local level. The public could learn about law enforcement, fire departments, and other organizations in Bay County.

“Law enforcement isn’t something that just happens in bad times,” Sergeant Becky Thor with PCPD said. “We’re here all the time and we’re good people. We love to just interact with them and show them that a lot of the stuff we use on a daily basis.”

Event organizers said they want to continue to reach more of the community every year. The national holiday officially began in 1984.

