National Night Out celebrated in Panama City

National Night Out was celebrated in Panama City Tuesday evening.
National Night Out was celebrated in Panama City Tuesday evening.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College teamed up with the Panama City Police Department Tuesday evening for an important cause.

August 1st commemorates National Night Out. The holiday is meant to foster positive relationships between neighborhoods and those wearing the badge.

Around 50 agencies set up shop at GCSC to celebrate it on a local level. The public could learn about law enforcement, fire departments, and other organizations in Bay County.

“Law enforcement isn’t something that just happens in bad times,” Sergeant Becky Thor with PCPD said. “We’re here all the time and we’re good people. We love to just interact with them and show them that a lot of the stuff we use on a daily basis.”

Event organizers said they want to continue to reach more of the community every year. The national holiday officially began in 1984.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trooper reportedly had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Patrol car crashes into ditch in Bay County
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash in Bay County
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Roberts is facing charges of two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine.
Sex offender arrested for animal cruelty and drug possession
Tootsies Orchid Lounge has been open in Pier Park since 2008.
‘Nothing Finalized’ says Tootsies Owner

Latest News

A Bay County Commission meeting occurred Aug. 1.
Bay County Commissioners address beach safety awareness, home inspections
The Latitude Margaritaville development is expanding.
Margaritaville residents express concern over slow emergency responses
“We’re just hoping that maybe someone out there in one of the jails, or maybe even in the...
Cold case cards shine a light on unsolved Walton, Okaloosa cases
35-year-old Adam Glen McCullen of Ashford was among 19 arrested as part of the sex crime sting.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office: Operation Cross Country