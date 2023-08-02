New member elected to Chipley Council in general election

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new council member has been elected in Chipley’s general election.

The City of Chipley hosted its 2023 general election Tuesday.

The only position on the ballet was Council Member for Ward Number Two.

Cheryl Gainer McCall won the seat against John T. (Tommy) Sasser.

The City of Chipley reported the final tally. McCall had 122 votes, and Sasser had 93.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.