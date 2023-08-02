The Sea Shul community invites you to celebrate

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The new Jewish community blossoming in Seaside is inviting viewers to celebrate with them.

Sea Shul will be launching their inaugural Rosh Hashanah event on September 16th featuring a beachside service and a dinner at Watersound Beach Club.

Micah Davis and Ortal Shaya Montoya joined NewsChannel 7 Today’s Jessica Foster to share details on the event and express their enthusiasm to share their mission with the larger community.

For more information on the event and ticket sales, visit the Sea Shul website here.

