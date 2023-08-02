The Sea Shul community invites you to celebrate

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The new Jewish community blossoming in Seaside is inviting viewers to celebrate with them.

Sea Shul will be launching their inaugural Rosh Hashanah event on September 16th featuring a beachside service and a dinner at Watersound Beach Club.

Micah Davis and Ortal Shaya Montoya joined NewsChannel 7 Today’s Jessica Foster to share details on the event and express their enthusiasm to share their mission with the larger community.

For more information on the event and ticket sales, visit the Sea Shul website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trooper reportedly had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Patrol car crashes into ditch in Bay County
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash in Bay County
Tootsies Orchid Lounge has been open in Pier Park since 2008.
‘Nothing Finalized’ says Tootsies Owner
Investigators reportedly took Rushin into custody without incident.
Another arrest in Jackson County drug operation
Walton County officials posted to social media Monday, announcing they are looking into a death...
Death in Walton County under investigation

Latest News

Honeycomb Lane is an online women's clothing boutique.
End the summer off right with Honeycomb Lane Boutique
Start your collection today!
International Trading Card Day
Sea Shul is the new Jewish community blossoming in Seaside. They will be launching their...
Celebrating with a growing Jewish community in Seaside
Getting for back-to-school for Wear It Wednesday with Honeycomb Lane
Functional outfits for Wear It Wednesday on the NewsChannel 7 Today