Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 70s. Skies will be mostly clear. On Wednesday it will be hot & humid w/highs in the 90s. Expect low to mid 90s at the coast and mid to upper 90s at the coast. Feels like temps will be 100-105. Rain chances will be small... 20% and mainly near the coast. Rain chances will increase to 30%+ Thursday and then 50% Friday and into the weekend.

For now there are no threats in the tropics.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

