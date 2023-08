PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Isolated showers clear out this evening leaving our overnights mostly clear and warm with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s. Rain chances return tomorrow with a 40% chance of sea breeze showers in the afternoon. High temperatures remain toasty this week in the low 90′s but feeling much warmer in the triple digits.

