Afternoon rain chances on the rise

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a little shower over Southern Gulf County early on. Everyone else will be off to a sunny start.

Temperatures are already quite warm out the door. We’re getting started in the upper 70s. Be sure to dress comfortably, it’ll be another hot and humid day ahead. We’ll warm into the 90s by the late morning and highs today eventually reach the low 90s on the coast to near 95 inland. Heat indices will warm into the low triple digits, 100-105°.

Rain chances will pick up this afternoon as we get back into a summery pattern of daily afternoon rain chances. We’ll see a handful develop and they’ll be a bit more widely scattered across NWFL. A similar setup occurs for Friday and the weekend afternoons with a slightly better chance that you catch one of the hit or miss storms.

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a stray shower near Gulf or Franklin counties late in the day. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to near 95 inland with a heat index of 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast has this summery heat persisting into midweek with a chance for a brief t’shower in the afternoons.

