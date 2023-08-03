Attempted burglary suspect found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police have located and arrested the suspect wanted in the attempted burglary of a home in Panama City.

45-year-old Robert Lee Cossette was allegedly seen by surveillance and a witness trying to break into a residence on W. 13th Street on July 29.

Officers say they were able to find and speak with Cossette, who was wearing similar clothing seen on the video, as well as the distinctive ring on his hand.

Cossette was charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call PCPD.

