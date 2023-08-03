Attempted burglary suspect found

Cossette was charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and booked into Bay County Jail.
Cossette was charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and booked into Bay County Jail.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police have located and arrested the suspect wanted in the attempted burglary of a home in Panama City.

45-year-old Robert Lee Cossette was allegedly seen by surveillance and a witness trying to break into a residence on W. 13th Street on July 29.

Officers say they were able to find and speak with Cossette, who was wearing similar clothing seen on the video, as well as the distinctive ring on his hand.

Cossette was charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call PCPD.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in an attempted burglary.

Last week, detectives with Panama City Police say a white male attempted to physically enter a home in the 1200 block of W. 13th Street.

The suspect was reportedly captured on video using a shovel to break in, wearing black shorts and no shirt. He also has a distinctive ring on his left pinky finger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCPD at 850-872-3100.

