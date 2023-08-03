Bay County cities soon to experience a huge amount of growth

Cities in Bay County are about to experience even more growth. Military families are moving in for Tyndall Air Force Base's new mission.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Thousands of airmen and their families are moving to our area for Tyndall’s F-35 mission.

“Just seeing more people here, more military presence in their uniforms,” the owner of Lickin’ Chicken, Ellen Corsino, said.

Ellen Corsino owns Lickin’ Chicken in Springfield and says they just opened two months ago.

“We’re just meeting them because they’re new to the area and so are we,” Corsino said.

Corsino says they have had a lot of service members coming in to eat.

“Some of them say they have just been here a short time,” Corsino, said

She says when more families come here, she thinks it’s going to boom.

“The families and military families coming in with their little kids and stuff. It’s inspiring to see all the growth happening and the new generation,” Corsino said.

More businesses will be flying into cities close to the base, like Callaway, Springfield, and Parker.

“It has already had a huge impact on the city once it was announced Tyndall was rebuilding and we would be getting the squadrons that were coming in,” Pamn Henderson said. “Callaway was experiencing a real boom.”

Callaway mayor Pamn Henderson says more businesses are planning on coming to the area.

“We don’t know exactly what businesses will be coming but I’m sure there will be more looking to come here,” Corsino. said.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

