Bay County Moms for Liberty to hold library event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Moms for Liberty group stopped by Newschannel 7 at 4 to talk about an event for the entire family.

Julie Sanders, Vice-Chairman of the Bay Co Moms for Liberty group and Nancy Viejo, a member of the group came to the studio to tell us how they are taking part in National See You at the Library Day.

The organization has a faith, family, and freedom focus where they aim to promote wholesome books for PreK-5th Grade children.

They will read two books: the Brave Book - As You Grow - by Kurt Cameron, and the second one is Dr. Ben Carson’s book, Red, White, and Blue, What Our Flag Means to Me and You.

The event will be held on August 5 from10-11 AM at both the PCB Library and the PC Library on 11th Street.

