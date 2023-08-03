BDS Wednesday: Everything parents need to know about Bay District Schools

BDS Wednesday: Everything you need to know about BDS
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The first day of school for Bay County students is August 10th.

Bay District Schools Deputy Superintendent stopped by NewsChannel 7 on Wednesday to share some helpful tips for parents who may be new to the area.

If you have a student starting with BDS this year for the first time, district officials want to make sure you get your child registered.

Also, make sure you sign up for your parent portal on the website and have all your information up to date.

Click here to find everything you need to know about the upcoming school year.

