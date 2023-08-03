Colorado State releases 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season August update

CSU releases 2023 August Atlantic Hurricane Season update.
CSU releases 2023 August Atlantic Hurricane Season update.(WJHG)
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Colorado State University forecasters keep their prediction for an above average hurricane season in the Atlantic this year. Anomalously warm waters in the Atlantic are anticipated to counteract the suppressing effects of El Niño on hurricane development leading to the above average prediction.

CSU forecasters maintain above average 2023 Atlantic Hurricane prediction.
CSU forecasters maintain above average 2023 Atlantic Hurricane prediction.(WJHG)

Their forecast includes the five systems that have already developed this year with one becoming a hurricane(Don) and one subtropical storm from January retroactively added to the season totals. The average number of named storms through August 3rd is three with no hurricanes.

CSU forecasters also say the Florida Panhandle has a 31% chance for seeing a landfalling major hurricane this year. The average chance the Panhandle sees a major hurricane each year is 27%. The U.S. East Coast, including the Florida Peninsula to cedar key, has a 25% chance which is above the 21% seasonal average chance. They are forecasting a 48% chance for a major hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the entire continental U.S. coastline, slightly higher than the seasonal average 43% chance.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was reportedly captured on video using a shovel to break in, wearing black shorts...
Police on lookout for attempted burglary suspect
Investigators reportedly took Rushin into custody without incident.
Another arrest in Jackson County drug operation
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash in Bay County
Tootsies Orchid Lounge has been open in Pier Park since 2008.
‘Nothing Finalized’ says Tootsies Owner
The trooper reportedly had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Patrol car crashes into ditch in Bay County

Latest News

A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows the forecasted movement of subtropical storm...
Subtropical storm Don forms in open Atlantic waters
Hurricane Flags
Latest hurricane season outlook anticipates above-average season
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret swirls near St. Vincent as it enters eastern Caribbean