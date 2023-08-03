Community leaders talk potential U.S. 98 to I-10 Corridor project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A quicker alternative to the interstate for Bay County residents is officially in the works.

A potential U.S. 98 to I-10 Corridor from Panama City was one of the items on the Bay County Transportation Planning Organization’s Agenda Wednesday.

Community leaders like Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said they have been waiting on this moment for years.

“We’ve always dreamed about having an interstate facility and that’s kind of how those things start,” Street said. “It starts with a study to see if there’s demand and what we saw today is there is an appetite for having an interstate corridor all the way to I-10.”

Panama City Beach Council member Michael Jarman said the move would be very beneficial.

“For us as travelers to have an expedited means to get to I-10 not only if we’re only traveling but in emergency situations especially in this area it would be a huge benefit,” Jarman said.

Currently Bay County residents have to drive to neighboring counties to get to the interstate which can take about an hour. However, the U.S. 98 to I-10 Corridor study is the beginning stages of alleviating some of those travel headaches.

“Today we actually saw a lot of progress that’s happening in our community’s growth and so that means it’s more and it’s closer to reality today than it ever has been previously,” Street said.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the study consists of three different options including a West, Central and East alternative routes.

“They are all four lane facilities,” said Carol Scott with Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise. “They all have between 6 or 7 potential interchange, and they all begin at US 98. So, the western alignment ends at I-10 at state road 69 and the central and east alignments end at I-10 at county road 286.”

Officials say another hurdle to getting the project started is funding.

“Our next step is building a coalition of support with our neighboring counties that it will also go through like Calhoun and Jackson County to ensure that they’ll also partner and being a part of it and that they want it to happen too,” said Street.

