“EPIC” Day: Walton County teachers come together, collaborate before school starts

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the school year creeps closer, Walton County School District staff are getting ready and getting excited.

Thursday, the district hosted its EPIC day at Freeport High School for the teachers and support staff at every school in the county. The EPIC day marks the first day back in the schools for teachers and is an opportunity for them all to meet one another and collaborate.

The day kicked off with Walton County School District Superintendent A. Russell Hughes sharing a presentation with motivational affirmations and statistics showing the district’s accomplishments. Staff then broke off into groups, first by school and then by subject.

The groups of employees get to meet new staff, talk with one another, and discuss different teaching techniques, focuses, and so on as they prepare for students to join them in the classrooms.

Hughes said he feels it’s important to get the school year off on the right track and have everyone come together as a united front.

”We’re able to come together, hear talk, share, express ideas,” he said. “Exchange strategies and practices. And just be here to encourage each other. Starting the year off like this, we need this. It’s a part of who we are.”

Hughes added that another part of being successful as a school district is giving the staff the confidence they need to continue making a difference in the lives of students.

”The undercurrent here is we have a great culture here, excitement. We’re treating teachers like they’re rockstars because they are rockstars,” Hughes said. “We know a lot of people are exiting this profession, but we’re glad to say we’re bringing them in here. All of our district staff members, our bus drivers, our transportation director, our guardians, our [school resource deputies] are here. And we’re treating them like the superstars they really are.”

Hughes said while the district is doing well on staffing, there are still some positions open. If you are interested in learning more about the employment opportunities available, click here.

