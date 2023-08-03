Getting educated with the new Bay District Schools Superintendent

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mark McQueen went from being the City Manager of Panama City to the new Bay District Schools Superintendent.

Even though McQueen does not have a background in education, he already has plans to help our area’s school succeed.

NewsChannel 7 Today’s Jessica Foster sat down with McQueen to find out how he plans to make a community effort to improve the education of our students.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators reportedly took Rushin into custody without incident.
Another arrest in Jackson County drug operation
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash in Bay County
Tootsies Orchid Lounge has been open in Pier Park since 2008.
‘Nothing Finalized’ says Tootsies Owner
The trooper reportedly had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Patrol car crashes into ditch in Bay County
The suspect was reportedly captured on video using a shovel to break in, wearing black shorts...
Police on lookout for attempted burglary suspect

Latest News

These campers learned lifesaving skills and say they loved every minute of it.
Summertime Learning at Junior Lifeguard Camp
These campers learned lifesaving skills and say they loved every minute of it.
Summertime Learning at Junior Lifeguard Camp
NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster sat down with Mark McQueen to get some insight into what he...
Interviewing the new BDS Superintendent
NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster sat down with Mark McQueen to get some insight into what he...
Heading back-to-school with the new BDS Superintendent